Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Short Interest Update

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 626,500 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the July 15th total of 402,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TISCF remained flat at $37.21 during midday trading on Thursday. Taisei has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.15.

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields.

