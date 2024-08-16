Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $179.00 price objective on the stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.81.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $146.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $130.34 and a twelve month high of $171.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 310,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,310,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 27.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 319.1% during the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Mark Asset Management LP boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.3% during the second quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 138,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 703.3% during the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.