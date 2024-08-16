Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Announces Earnings Results

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.450-4.500 EPS.

TPR traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.36. 1,224,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,336,505. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.98. Tapestry has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $48.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

