Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Lowered to $40.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tapestry

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,340. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.52. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. Tapestry’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Tapestry by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 935 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 3,778.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.