Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director Sells $726,589.92 in Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) Director Paul W. Chung sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $726,589.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 232,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,137,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP opened at $142.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $142.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.44.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,015,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,025,521,000 after acquiring an additional 201,817 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,695,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,085,794,000 after purchasing an additional 252,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,303,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,647,000 after purchasing an additional 271,444 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $187,123,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,139,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,862,000 after buying an additional 115,288 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Targa Resources from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $132.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Targa Resources

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.