TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ TATT traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.83 million, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21. TAT Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $16.24.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 4.99%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TAT Technologies stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:TATT Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of TAT Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

