TD Cowen Lowers American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $80.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIG. Bank of America increased their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.47.

AIG stock opened at $73.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.94. American International Group has a 52 week low of $57.02 and a 52 week high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 39,964,738 shares of company stock worth $1,132,432,195 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 303.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in American International Group by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

