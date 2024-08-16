Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Short Interest Update

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,400 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the July 15th total of 436,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Technogym Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TCCHF remained flat at $9.84 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. Technogym has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.
Technogym Company Profile
