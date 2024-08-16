Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Short Interest Update

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,400 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the July 15th total of 436,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Technogym Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TCCHF remained flat at $9.84 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. Technogym has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Technogym Company Profile

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical machines and cross trainers, rowers, workout bench, multi gym, dumbbells and kettlebells, weight training set, gym racks and benches, barbells and plates, and strength training machines.

