TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

TELA stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. TELA Bio has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 63.82% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TELA Bio will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 13,700 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $64,116.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,443,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,437,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in TELA Bio during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

