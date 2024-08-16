Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Up 0.1 %

TLTZY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.18. 282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Tele2 AB has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $678.91 million for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

