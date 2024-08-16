Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Down 20.5% in July

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Terna Trading Up 0.2 %

TEZNY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.37. 7,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,595. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47. Terna has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $25.91.

About Terna

Further Reading

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides electricity transmission and dispatching services in Italy, other Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is involved in the design, construction, management, development, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.

