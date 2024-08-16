Terra (LUNA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $259.06 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Terra has a total market cap of $259.06 million and approximately $19.24 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000536 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000650 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 823,755,291 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.