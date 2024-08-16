Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) CFO Sells $341,813.22 in Stock

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,813.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,787.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:TRNO opened at $67.75 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 102.08%.
TRNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.44.
Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.
