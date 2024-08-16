TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Shares Purchased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.63% of TFF Pharmaceuticals worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TFFP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,935. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.36. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,251.52% and a negative return on equity of 195.14%. As a group, analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

