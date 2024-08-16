The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Jesse G. Singh Sells 20,000 Shares

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $829,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,742,656.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,950,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,016. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average is $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.40.
AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.89 million. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on AZEK. DA Davidson lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.
The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.
