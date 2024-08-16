The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the July 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
The Bidvest Group Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BDVSY traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.69. 1,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,662. The Bidvest Group has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.37.
The Bidvest Group Company Profile
