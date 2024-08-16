The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.43.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.96. The stock had a trading volume of 452,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,012. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of -23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average is $43.67.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The company’s revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,631,632.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,123,705 shares in the company, valued at $438,756,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,261,559 shares of company stock worth $82,700,460 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,349,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,030,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,209,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

