The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Short Interest Up 165.4% in July

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 165.4% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 207,736 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 92,220 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 728.7% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 272,227 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 239,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 273,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 62,927 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,107. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

