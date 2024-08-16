The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Clorox in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $6.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Clorox’s FY2025 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLX. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Clorox from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.94.

Clorox Trading Up 0.2 %

CLX traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.27. 57,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,057. Clorox has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $158.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter valued at $256,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 252.85%.

About Clorox

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.