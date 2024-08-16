The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $59.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.63.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of VCTR opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.78. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $54.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.40%.

Institutional Trading of Victory Capital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 486.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 50.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 200.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Victory Capital during the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital during the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

