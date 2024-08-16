The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total value of $306,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total value of $306,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,038 shares of company stock valued at $974,603. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 14.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,341,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,912 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $349,448,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 297.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 717,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,959,000 after purchasing an additional 537,419 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth $82,123,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 3,404.3% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 256,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,879,000 after purchasing an additional 249,129 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.47.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Hershey has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $221.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.28.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

