The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.73 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.65. The consensus estimate for Interpublic Group of Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

IPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

NYSE IPG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.26. The company had a trading volume of 123,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975,324. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 652.2% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

