The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.73 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.65. The consensus estimate for Interpublic Group of Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.11 EPS.
Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Interpublic Group of Companies
Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance
NYSE IPG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.26. The company had a trading volume of 123,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975,324. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 652.2% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.
Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.
Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Interpublic Group of Companies
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Lockheed Martin’s Sky-High Surge: Buy Now or Wait for a Landing?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Deere Rebounds on Earnings Beat, But Uphill Battle Remains
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Mutual Funds vs Hedge Funds: What’s the Difference?
Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.