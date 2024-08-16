The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of HYB stock remained flat at $8.06 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,272. The New America High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $8.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%.
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
