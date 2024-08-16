The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HYB stock remained flat at $8.06 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,272. The New America High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $8.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

The New America High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%.

Institutional Trading of The New America High Income Fund

About The New America High Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the second quarter worth $75,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $104,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The New America High Income Fund by 312.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 31,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 91,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 45,222 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.