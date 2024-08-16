The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 6,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.7 %

PNC traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,151. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $182.84.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $211,276.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,427 shares in the company, valued at $94,994,016.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $211,276.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,427 shares in the company, valued at $94,994,016.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,758,458. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after acquiring an additional 17,579 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 246,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after acquiring an additional 78,122 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 166,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,746,000 after purchasing an additional 47,381 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.02.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PNC

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.