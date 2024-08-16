Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.7% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.14% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $293,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 23,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TMO stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $603.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,859. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $570.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $571.45. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $622.30. The company has a market cap of $230.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,408.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,238,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,084 shares of company stock valued at $19,767,092 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.94.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

