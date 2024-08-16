Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Cut to C$0.80 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 175.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$0.85 to C$0.45 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares set a C$0.85 target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC dropped their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.90 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.79.

TSE TWM traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.29. 3,887,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,421. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.13. The company has a market cap of C$124.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.70.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

