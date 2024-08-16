Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Shares Down 18.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) were down 18.6% on Friday after National Bankshares downgraded the stock from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. National Bankshares now has a C$3.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$12.00. Tidewater Renewables traded as low as C$2.45 and last traded at C$3.07. Approximately 100,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,226% from the average daily volume of 7,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.77.

LCFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$14.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Tidewater Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Renewables presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.44.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.53. The stock has a market cap of C$96.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.05, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.

