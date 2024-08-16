Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) vs. TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Financial Comparison

Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Free Report) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and TrueCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% -2.91% TrueCar -17.63% -14.10% -11.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tiga Acquisition and TrueCar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A TrueCar 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TrueCar has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 27.12%. Given TrueCar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TrueCar is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of TrueCar shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of TrueCar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrueCar has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and TrueCar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A TrueCar $165.28 million 1.63 -$49.77 million ($0.40) -7.38

Tiga Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TrueCar.

Summary

TrueCar beats Tiga Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiga Acquisition

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc. operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. The company also offers forecast and consulting services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. In addition, it provides TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

