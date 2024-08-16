Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 3,500 Shares

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $21,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,609,527 shares in the company, valued at $46,950,781.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 13,300 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,667.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 14,300 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $84,799.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,304 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $92,436.16.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $43,050.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 12,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 48,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $352,110.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 12,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 34,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $239,700.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 13,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $94,770.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTSH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.16. The company had a trading volume of 41,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,984. The stock has a market cap of $274.28 million, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $7.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTSH. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 12,921 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 344,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

