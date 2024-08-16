TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $128.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

TJX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

TJX stock opened at $111.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $115.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.62. The stock has a market cap of $125.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

