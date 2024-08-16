TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Shares Bought by Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in TMC the metals were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 48.4% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of TMC the metals in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at TMC the metals

In related news, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 896,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,592.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $219,000 over the last 90 days. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMC the metals Stock Performance

Shares of TMC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. 318,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. TMC the metals company Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.07.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMC the metals Profile

(Free Report)

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.