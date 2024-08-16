Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tourmaline Bio’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.39) EPS.
Tourmaline Bio Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:TRML opened at $13.67 on Monday. Tourmaline Bio has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $350.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.31.
Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tourmaline Bio will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.
