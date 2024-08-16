Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSQ

Townsquare Media Stock Up 5.1 %

Townsquare Media Cuts Dividend

TSQ opened at $10.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $159.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is -31.10%.

Insider Activity at Townsquare Media

In related news, CAO Robert L. Worshek sold 15,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $176,738.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,552.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Townsquare Media by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Townsquare Media

(Get Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.