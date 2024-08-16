Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 11,354 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,261% compared to the average volume of 834 call options.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Gogo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of GOGO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.17. The stock had a trading volume of 679,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,592. The company has a market cap of $911.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.02 million. Gogo had a return on equity of 229.65% and a net margin of 38.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gogo will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

