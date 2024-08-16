Travis Perkins’ (TPK) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.04) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.21) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($14.04) to GBX 910 ($11.62) in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 940 ($12.00).

Shares of LON:TPK opened at GBX 902.50 ($11.52) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 859.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 792.79. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 684.80 ($8.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 976 ($12.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,281.25, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is -13,750.00%.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

