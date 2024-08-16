Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Trevena from $225.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Trevena Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ TRVN opened at $3.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. Trevena has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($9.25) by $9.02. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trevena will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.61% of Trevena as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company's stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

