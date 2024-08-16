Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 22,360.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

