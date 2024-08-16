True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TNT.UN. National Bankshares cut their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC raised their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on True North Commercial REIT

True North Commercial REIT Stock Up 4.0 %

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

True North Commercial REIT stock opened at C$9.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$133.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.51. True North Commercial REIT has a twelve month low of C$6.33 and a twelve month high of C$14.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.91.

(Get Free Report)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.