Truist Financial Raises Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $168.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Digital Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

DLR stock opened at $149.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $113.94 and a one year high of $162.58.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

