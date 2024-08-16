Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives $36.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRUP. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair began coverage on Trupanion in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRUP

Insider Activity at Trupanion

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

In other Trupanion news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $36,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Trupanion news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $29,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,547.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $36,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 27,644 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 11.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,181,000 after acquiring an additional 116,496 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Trupanion by 7.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 79,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,029,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter.

Trupanion Trading Up 5.5 %

TRUP opened at $43.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $44.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -67.64 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.58.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trupanion

(Get Free Report

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.