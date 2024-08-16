Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.08), Zacks reports.
Turnstone Biologics Trading Down 61.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ TSBX traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,739,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,268. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08. Turnstone Biologics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $12.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79.
About Turnstone Biologics
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Turnstone Biologics
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Turnstone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turnstone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.