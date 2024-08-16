Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.08), Zacks reports.

Turnstone Biologics Trading Down 61.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSBX traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,739,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,268. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08. Turnstone Biologics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $12.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79.

About Turnstone Biologics

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.

