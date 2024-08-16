TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TWFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of TWFG in a report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TWFG in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.50 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of TWFG in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Shares of TWFG stock opened at $24.48 on Monday. TWFG has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $26.15.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Bunch III bought 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $298,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,830,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Janet S. Wong bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,493. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard F. Bunch III purchased 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $298,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,830,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $515,100 over the last three months.

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

