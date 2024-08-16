Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Trading 7.1% Higher

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) was up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.65. Approximately 12,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 145,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TYRA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyra Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Up 2.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyra Biosciences

In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,502 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $70,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 427,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $977,000. Kynam Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,712,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 18.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,757,000 after purchasing an additional 140,833 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

