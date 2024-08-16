UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UBS. Citigroup lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:UBS traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.15. 3,716,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,253. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $32.13. The firm has a market cap of $96.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,004,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,529,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,549,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,632 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,060,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,591,242,000 after buying an additional 5,508,422 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 11,313.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,389,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,218,317,000 after buying an additional 41,027,134 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in UBS Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,207,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,175,229,000 after buying an additional 1,147,836 shares during the last quarter.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

