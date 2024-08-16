UBS Group Raises The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Price Target to $49.00

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.60.

BWIN stock opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.23. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $339.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $4,262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 125,000 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $4,262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Morgan Roche sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $105,573.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,114.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,236 shares of company stock worth $10,432,516 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

