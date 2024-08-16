UBS Group Trims Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Target Price to $20.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MBLY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mobileye Global from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Mobileye Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Mobileye Global from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.42.

Mobileye Global Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MBLY stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,378,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,906. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79. Mobileye Global has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $44.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -67.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.13.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 631,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 631,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at $67,362,401.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,400 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,360.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 140,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52,088 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 243,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 34,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

