UFO Gaming (UFO) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. One UFO Gaming token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UFO Gaming has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. UFO Gaming has a market capitalization of $10.76 million and approximately $258,510.88 worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming Profile

UFO Gaming’s launch date was June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. The official message board for UFO Gaming is theufotoken.medium.com. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UFO Gaming is www.ufogaming.io.

Buying and Selling UFO Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

