UMA (UMA) Price Reaches $2.01 on Exchanges

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One UMA token can now be bought for about $2.01 or 0.00003457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UMA has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a total market capitalization of $166.81 million and approximately $29.47 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UMA Profile

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 120,561,317 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,888,055 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

