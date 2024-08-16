Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Given New $2.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management raised Unicycive Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.13.
Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts forecast that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,594,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $36,000. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.
