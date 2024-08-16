United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Trading Up 25.1 %

UAMY opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28. United States Antimony has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Transactions at United States Antimony

In other United States Antimony news, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 218,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,966.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

